The following fitness classes are being offered at the WROC at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Rd., Upper St. Clair.
Cardio kickboxing: No equipment or gloves are used in this contactless workout, as we simply use the basic jabs, hooks, crosses, uppercuts and kicks to build stamina, improve coordination, build muscle and burn calories.
Mondays, March 14 – May 2, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Pole walking: One of the easiest forms of exercise most of us can do, from the casual average walker to the serious athletic walker. Using poles while walking increases calorie burn and cardio health while lessening the impact on joints.
Mondays, March 28, April 4 & 11, 1-2 p.m.
Tai chi: Energize your muscles, refresh your spirit, increase your blood flow, stimulate your mind and regain youthful balance and agility through the gentle flowing motion of tai chi.
Tuesdays, March 22 – May 5, 11:15 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.
Strong Bodies/Strong Bones – Maintain and Build Bone Strength: Exercise physiologist, Anne Brucker, presents a gentle, joint-friendly osteo-dynamic program that strengthens the spine, rebuilds bone, teaches balance and reduces fractures.
Tuesdays, March 22 – May 5, 10:15 – 11:05 a.m.
Zumba: Zumba combines high energy and motivating music with unique moves and combinations. Zumba is fun and easy to do. Two left feet? No problem! Just move to the music.
March and April Tuesdays/Thursdays: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.
Visit our website at wroc.westminster-church.org or call Kathy Long at 412-835-6630x200 for details and registration.