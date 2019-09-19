The Washington County autism and special education support group meetings will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. “Understanding the Evaluation and IEP Process” will kick off the first topic in a series of educational sessions on special education. The PEAL Center will be presenting the information to educate parents and families of children with disabilities and special health care needs. The meetings will be held at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 905 E. McMurray Road, Venetia. RSVPs are required. Register at www.eventbrite.com. Then, search for Autism Special Ed Parent Group Fall 2019.