UGI Energy Services LLC, the midstream and energy marketing subsidiary of UGI Corporation, announced its contribution of $200,000 to support 70 private and parochial schools and scholarship organizations in Pennsylvania.
The contributions were provided to the schools and scholarship organizations through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development’s Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program, part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
UGI Energy Services has provided over $2 million in scholarships through the OSTC program since 2014. These contributions offer tuition assistance funding for students living in low-achieving school districts to attend local, private or parochial schools.
“For many years, UGI Energy Services has demonstrated a commitment to supporting education in communities where our employees and customers live and work,” said Joe Hartz, president of UGI Energy Services. “We are proud to support schools across Pennsylvania and invest in our future workforce and community leaders.”
“We are very grateful for the generosity of UGI Energy Services, which enables our foundation to provide K-12 need-based scholarships to local students so that they may learn in the educational setting best suited to their needs,” said Betsie Trew, president and CEO of Washington County Community Foundation. “Without corporate partners like UGI Energy Services, we simply would not be able to provide these valuable scholarships to local students.”
The Washington County Community Foundation has provided both need-based and merit-based scholarships to local students for more than 25 years. In addition to K-12 scholarships, the Foundation also provides pre-K scholarships, post-secondary scholarships and graduate-level scholarships.
For more information, please visit wccf.net. “We are grateful for UGI Energy Services’ scholarship donation,” said Bill Lucas, executive vice president, Junior Achievement of Western PA. “This contribution will assist our communities to gain access to the financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workforce development skills we provide at Junior Achievement.” Junior Achievement of Western PA strengthens communities by ensuring every child has an equal opportunity to succeed. Through business leaders and community mentor volunteers, JA provides relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school the knowledge and skills they need to enter the real world. The Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program is available to Pennsylvania businesses paying certain specific state taxes and deemed eligible for participation by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. This was UGI Energy Service’s seventh year of participation in the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program.