The Observer-Reporter has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times for municipalities in the newspaper’s coverage area. If your community is not included in this listing, contact newsroom@observer-reporter.com with the date and time of trick-or- treat festivities.

Allegheny County

Upper St. Clair: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Greene County

Cumberland: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31

Jefferson: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Morgan: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31

Waynesburg: 5 to 7p.m., Oct. 31

Washington County

Amwell: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Bentleyville: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Buffalo: Trick-or-treat canceled.

Burgettstown: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Canonsburg: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Canton: Trunk or treat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31; trick-or-treat 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Carroll: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Cecil: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Centerville: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Charleroi: Halloween parade 7 p.m. Oct. 28; trick-or-treat 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Chartiers: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Claysville: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Deemston: Trick or treat canceled.

Donegal: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Donora: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31

East Washington: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31

Finleyville: Parade 7 p.m. Oct. 26; trick or treat 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

McDonald: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Morris: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 in Prosperity.

Mt. Pleasant: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

New Eagle: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

North Franklin: Drive through trunk or treat 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Washington Crown Center; trick or treat 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

North Strabane: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Nottingham: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Peters: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Smith: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

South Franklin: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

South Strabane: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Union: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Washington: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31

West Bethlehem: Trick or treat 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 outside the library and township building.

Westmoreland CountyRostraver Township: 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription