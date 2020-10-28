The Observer-Reporter has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times for municipalities in the newspaper’s coverage area. If your community is not included in this listing, contact newsroom@observer-reporter.com with the date and time of trick-or-treat festivities.
Allegheny County
Upper St. Clair: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Greene County
Cumberland: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31
Jefferson: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Midway: 6 to 8 p.m.. Oct. 31
Morgan: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Waynesburg: 5 to 7p.m., Oct. 31
Washington County
Amwell: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Bentleyville: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Buffalo: Trick or treat canceled.
Burgettstown: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Canonsburg: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Canton: Trunk or treat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31; trick-or-treat 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Carroll: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Cecil: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Centerville: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Charleroi: Halloween parade 7 p.m. Oct. 28; trick-or-treat 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Chartiers: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Claysville: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Cokeburg: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Deemston: Trick or treat canceled.
Donegal: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Donora: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31
East Washington: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31
Finleyville: Parade 7 p.m. Oct. 26; trick or treat 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
McDonald: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Morris: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 in Prosperity.
Mt. Pleasant: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
New Eagle: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
North Franklin: Drive through trunk or treat 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Washington Crown Center; trick or treat 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
North Strabane: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Nottingham: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Peters: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Smith: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Somerset: Trunk or Treat 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
South Franklin: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
South Strabane: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Union: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Washington: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31
West Bethlehem: Trick or treat 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 outside the library and township building.
Westmoreland County
Rostraver Township: 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31