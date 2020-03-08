The Black Association of South Hills for Women is presenting its scholarship fundraiser luncheon April 4 at The Double Tree by Hilton Meadowlands Hotel, 340 Racetrack Road, Washington. Tickets may be purchased for $40 from a member or through the website www.BASHFORWOMEN.COM/ BASH is intended to provide an organization for black women in which their contributions can be used collectively to shape a better community. One of the goals is to generate funds to award scholarships to qualified black high school seniors pursuing a secondary education.
