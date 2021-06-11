Amwell Township Historical Society will hold the following events: 7 p.m. June 14, regular meeting at Amwell Township Municipal Building; 6 p.m. July 12, a picnic meeting will be held at Amwell Township Park. Participants should bring a covered dish; and Aug. 9, a meeting will be held at Vankirk Cemetery.
Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. June 15 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse Street, Washington. Participants should enter the side door to the meeting room. The program will include a presentation called “Spring into Floral Designs,”, which will include floral designs from around the world. A video from the Judges Council of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania will also be shown. Snacks and drinks will be available. Masks and social distancing are optional.