Friday Faith Café presents “Soulful Groove,” featuring gospel singer Deborah Starling-Pollard accompanied by Sam Darkins on keyboards from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3. In addition to her role as the lead singer of “The Flow Band,” Pollard is an author, actress, playwright, community organizer and educator in the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Doors open at 6:30. All ages, family friendly. Free admission and refreshments. 900 E. Beau St., in Washington, PA, at Faith United Presbyterian Church, lower level.
St. David’s Neighborhood Memory Café will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan 4, weather permitting. The event will explore the differences between CBD and Capaiba Essential Oil. For additional information, email sue.schmidty@gmail.com.
Crossroads Ministries will begin 2020 with a message series entitled – “Un-hurried.” The series will show how to go faster by going slower. The series begins Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. Crossroads Ministries is located at 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville. Weekend gatherings are held Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. For more information, visit, www.crsmin.com.