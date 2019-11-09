Boy Scout Troop 2 will be holding its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov.17. Tickets are $6, $4 for senior citizens and $3 for children under 5, and include all you can eat pancakes and sausage. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The Genealogical Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania Christmas party will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Angelo’s restaurant, Washington. Reservations are due by Nov. 18 The menu will include family style traditional Italian offerings including flatbread, salad, pasta, meatballs and grilled vegetables. The cost to attend is $25. Retired Observer-Reporter Executive editor Park Burroughs will be the event’s guest speaker. Reservation requests may be sent to Genealogical Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania, 22 South College St., Washington, PA 15301.
Sites in the Washington area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25. Washington families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these items to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. This year, Washington-area residents hope to collect more than 21,799 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.