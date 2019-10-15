The Martha Washington Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 12:30 p.m. today at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St.,Washington, PA 15301.The meeting will follow a light lunch. The meeting’s speaker is scheduled to be David Kucherawy, 2012 MWGC Horticultural Excellence Award Winner, who will share his strategies for the annual battle with slugs and insects. Donations for the Women’s Shelter will be accepted during the meeting. Personal care items are always needed.
The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. today in Courthouse Square, 100 W. Beau St., Room 104. The club will show and judge the scavenger hunt images that were assigned over the summer. Prints will also be collected in the next library display.
Corks for a Cause, a wine and beer tasting benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh, Washington and Greene counties, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at Red Fox Winery and Lounge, 80 Red Fox Road, Hickory.
The Ghosts of Washington Haunted History Walking Tours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Costumed storytellers will tell ghastly tales and macabre stories of strange happenings that haunt the streets of Washington. This year, visitors will hear stories inside the LeMoyne House, Washington’s most haunted house. Tours leave from the Bradford House garden every 30 minutes and last about 45 minutes. Free parking is available on street or in city lots. The cost to attend a tour is $15 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the log cabin in the Bradford House garden or in advance at www.bradfordhouse.org.
Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, will hold a pasta and meatball dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19. to benefit local church missions. Adults cost $8; children, (10 and under) $4. The meal includes pasta, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Take-out will be available.