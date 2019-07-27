Frank Sarris Public Library will hold a Pirates Tickets Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 in the first-floor meeting room. Participating donors will receive a voucher redeemable for two outfield grandstand tickets to any regular 2019 season home game Sunday through Friday.

The library will also hold three programs for youth:

  • Summer Quest
  • for grades K-4 will be offered July 30 to Aug. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
  • Tweens in Space
  • for grades 5-8 will be offered July 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. or Aug. 1 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.;
  • Special Needs Day Camp
  • will be held from Aug 12-14 for ages 13 and older; Aug 19-21 for ages 12 and under.

For more information or to register, call 724-941-8990.

Washington Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a Uniform, Shoe and Accessory Sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the Community Room. All proceeds benefit the auxiliary.

Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a butterfly walk at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in Mingo Creek County Park. The group will meet at Shelter 2 in the park. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the parks department at 724-228-6867. Those participating in the walk should dress for light hiking. There is no fee for this program.

