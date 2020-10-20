Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, recently had a rummage sale and products were left over. Any items left are free and can be picked up between noon and 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 3440 will host Fall Food Truck Sundays community events from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 at its pavilion lot in Burgettstown. Crafters will also be present selling their products under the roof of the picnic pavilion.
Donora Public Library is holding its annual Holiday Cashew Nut Sale fundraiser. Orders must be placed by Oct. 30. Orders can be placed by calling Donora Public Library at 724-379-7940 or Mary Gene Delsandro at 724-379-4567. Orders will be available in time for Thanksgiving.