Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will be offering a coffee and crafts program at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Mingo Creek Park Office.The craft will be decorative chalkboard picture frames. Participants are not required to bring anything along. Refreshments and a snack will be provided. The cost to attend the event is $4. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.
Local photographer Dave Tauch is scheduled to speak on “Wildlife Photography” at 7:156 p.m. Feb. 12 during the general meeting of the Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters Camera Club at Peters Township Public Library in McMurray.
Lungs at Work is inviting all area coal miners to participate in an onsite black lung evaluation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the American Legion, 205 East George St., Carmichaels. The organization will welcome miners from Greene and surrounding counties and will be offering health assessments, pulmonary screenings, pulse oximetry testing, and benefits counseling and assistance with federal Black Lung applications. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call Lungs at Work at 724-941-1650.
Hickory Christian School will host a “Very Special Person” Valentine’s Day Tea Party from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. The students will be entertaining their special guests with songs, decorating cookies and enjoying a cup of tea with their guests.