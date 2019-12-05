Each year since 2003 the ACTS Shop has had the honor to host the The Annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza. Trees will be on display to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Dec. 7 at Carmichaels First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Residents are invited to come in and warm up with hot chocolate and vote for their favorite tree. A live drawing will take place Dec. 6 followed by the Carmichaels Musical Mikes led by Mrs. Erin Drury at 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate the Christmas holiday season by candlelight at Woodville Plantation as the organization commemorates holiday traditions and music of the early to mid 19th century. Tour the house, experience holiday music performed in the parlor, and hear of traditions and stories from Christmas past. A Candlelight Christmas will take place Dec. 8. Tours run from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets for A Candlelight Christmas - Celebrating Christmas Past are currently on sale. Reservations are appreciated, but not required. The cost of this event is $10 per adult and $5 per child. For further information, call 412-221-0348 or email tiffanyatnevillehouse@gmail.com.
Peters Creek Historical Society welcomes one and all to its annual “Soup and Stroll” holiday open house from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the historic Enoch Wright House, Museum of Westward Expansion, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia. The cost for admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children 9 and under. For more information, call 724-746-3203 or 724-348-6406 or visit www.peterscreekhistoricalsociety.org.
Crucible Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Christmas ham bingo giveaway Dec. 9. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. The hams will be given away as part of a drawing. The even’s starburst jackpot is $1,000. For more information, call 724-592-5359.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Napoli’s Restaurant, Washington, for the December meeting and Christmas party.
Waynesburg First United Methodist Church, is sponsoring a satellite store of Ten Thousand Villages for Christmas shopping Dec. 10-13, Dec. 16-21 and Dec. 23. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each of those days. Ten Thousand Villages is a global maker‑to‑market movement that breaks the cycle of generational poverty and a way for you to shop with intention for ethically-sourced wares. The store will be located at 146 Franklin St. in the church’s Mission House. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Erin’s InsideOut Cafe, helping the needy. For more information, visit www.tenthousandvillages.com.
Monessen Senior Center will host a Dec. 10 a Holiday Bus Trip to Market Square or Rivers Casino. The trip costs $25 to attend. The trip will depart Bible Alliance Church Turkekytown, at 10 a.m. and Belle Vernon Park n Ride at 10:15 a.m.. Participants can either spend the day at the Christmas Market or Rivers Casino with $30 for free play. the trip costs $25 to attend. Checks may be made payable to Monessen Senior Center 1925 Grande Blvd Monessen, Pa 15062. the check should include your telephone number and choice of trip. For more information, call Miriam at 724-684-6105.
The Musuneggi Financial Group and Single Steps Strategies are celebrating their annual toy drive for Toys for Tots. In the last decade they have collected over 20,000 toys, and for twelve of those years they’ve done so in partnership with South Fayette High School Student Government. This year TMFG, SSS, and South Fayette are hoping to provide thousands of toys to Toys for Tots, and they are asking the entire South Hills community to pitch in.The holiday donation party will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Scott Township. As in years past, MFG and SSS will be joined by South Fayette Student Government members to “stuff a bus” with all of the Toys for Tots donations during the Holiday Party. In addition, the celebration includes the South Fayette High School Orchestra playing songs of the season.
Charleroi-Monogahela Lodge #337 Free and accepted Masons will hold its regular stated meeting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Masonic hall located at 100 2nd St in Monogahela, Pa. For more information, call 724-809-9742.
A blue Christmas service will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 in Rusch Chapel at the Church of the Covenant, 267 E. Beau Street, Washington. This quiet and reflective candlelight service will use prayer, music, poetry and scripture to acknowledge the pain and sadness many people experience as the holidays approach. All are welcome.