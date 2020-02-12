The Church of the Atonement, 618 Washington Ave., Carnegie, will hold a used books and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. The sale will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 14. The bag sale is scheduled to be held from from 1 to 2 p.m. A snow date is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16. Items for sale are: beautiful lamps & wall hangings, new afghans, portable sewing machine, VHS, DVD and records. To donate, call Joyce at 412-276-0366.
Washington County Food Bank will hold its Empty Bowl Full Hearts Fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Masonic Lodge, 44 W. Wheeling St., Washington. The event costs $20 to attend. For tickets and sponsorship inquires, call Lisa May at 724-809-5122 or email her at lmay33@yahoo.com or call Joe DeThomas at 724-809-7861 or email him at joedet@hotmail.com.
Jefferson Township Historical Society, Eldersville, will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 in the White Church building located on Fire Road across from the fire hall. The guest speaker will be Jim Crouse bringing us stories about Abe Lincoln. Light refreshments will be available.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will present “African American Art in the 20th Century,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s collection, from Feb. 15 to May 10. The exhibition will be on view in The Westmoreland’s Cantilever Gallery.
A flea market and soup and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at River Hill Church of Christ, 2105 River Hill Road, Monongahela. For further information, call Nancy Tener at 412-302-8359 or email her at nancyboissin@yahoo.com.