The Rotary Club of Waynesburg will hold a Nov. 11 fundraiser for Day called “Flags for Heroes,”erecting flags at Greene County Fairgrounds and the Waynesburg Airport to show support for local veterans.
Monongahela Valley Hospital is continuing the Innovations in Medicine series with endocrinologist Janelle Violago, M.D., who will host a talk about diabetes at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center at Monongahela Valley Hospital. Seating for the event is limited and masks are required because of social distancing guidelines. The program will be held via Zoom. To register, call 724-258-1333 visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com.