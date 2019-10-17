Jefferson Township Historical Society, Eldersville, will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 in the White Church building located on Fire Road across from the fire hall. The event’s guest speaker will be Tony Lavorgne, noted author, researcher and podcaster of the paranormal. He has just released his latest book, “Astonishing Tales of Pennsylvania: Curiosities, Curses, and Creatures.” Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting. Light refreshments will be available.
St. Michael Parish, 97 Highland Ave., Avella, will hold a chicken parmesan dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Takeout is available. For more information, call 724-587-3583 or 724-587-3570.