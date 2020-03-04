Join Washington County Parks and Recreation Department for a great opportunity to discover geocaching and learn the basics of this fun, recreational activity. Participants will search for hidden treasures using a handheld Global Positioning Device. Participants will meet at the park office at 10 a.m. March 7 at Mingo Creek Park. Dress for the weather. We will have a limited number of GPS units to utilize. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.
Jefferson College Historical Society will hold a Canonsburg Show-and-Tell March 8 at the Canonsburg Elks Lodge, 600 Ridge Ave. Set-up begins at 12:30 p.m., and show-and-tell will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with speaker Ed Schreiber talking about Patrick Gass of the Lewis and Clark expedition. Residents are asked to share any old Canonsburg items, such as advertising, pottery, uniforms, photographs, from the history of the town. Those interested in displaying items are asked to contact Mike at 724-470-4827. For more information, email jeffcollhistsoc@gmail.com.