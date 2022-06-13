Join Beverly’s Birthdays for a free in-person community baby shower if you are expecting or a parent/caregiver of a newborn (0-3 months) on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 60 E. Maiden St., Washington. Beverly’s Birthdays provides birthday cheer and critical baby supplies for children experiencing homelessness and families in need. Those interested must register to reserve a spot at the event at eventbrite.com/e/free-community-baby-shower-washington-tickets-333753966097. This event will be held inside. Attendees are welcome to bring their other children and a guest/partner.
The Jefferson United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Father’s Day special ham dinner on June 17 at the Jefferson Community Center, 190 Washington St., Jefferson, from 4-6 p.m. Adults will be $12 and children under 10, $8.The menu will include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls, applesauce, pickled beets, dessert and beverage. Take-out will be available upon request.
The Chartiers Crossroads Presbyterian Church, at 502 Old Hickory Ridge Road, will be holding a strawberry festival June 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Sandwiches, salads, drinks and strawberry desserts will be served.
The Rostraver Sportsmens Association located at 539 Cedar Creek Road, Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.