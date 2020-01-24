The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will hold its monthly business meeting at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Church of the Covenant, third floor, 267 East Beau Street, Washington.
Greene County Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Waynesburg Bible Chapel located on Greene Street. This month’s program will be a lesson from the Great Courses DVD series, “After the Snap-Workflow & Organization.” Club members are reminded to bring three photos for this month’s photo challenge, “Extreme Close-Up.” New members are always welcome.
Lungs at Work is launching a new option for black lung testing, and all area coal miners are invited to participate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at UMWA, 20 North Main St., Ellsworth. The organization welcomes miners from Washington and surrounding counties and will be offering health assessments, pulmonary screenings, pulse oximetry testing and benefits counseling and assistance with federal Black Lung applications. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call Lungs at Work at 724-941-1650. Insurance cards are required. For more information, call 724-941-1650.