Registration for Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association’s Toy Chest program will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church. Each year, the Toy Chest provides low income families in the Canonsburg area with the opportunity to provide Christmas for their family. The Toy Chest is sponsored by churches in the Canonsburg-Houston area through the Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association. Applicants must reside in the Canonsburg-Houston metropolitan area. When registering, applicants must provide: A welfare card, health assistance card, or income verification; and proof of number of children in the family between the ages of infant through 16 years of age, as well as Social Security numbers for all family members. Toys will be available for pick up December 13 and will be prepackaged for families based on their pre-registration forms.
The Greene County Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Waynesburg Bible Chapel located on Greene Street in Waynesburg. Club member, Grace Bradmon, will be the program director. This month’s program will be a “Show and Tell.” Club members are asked to bring some of their favorite photographs, 5x7 or larger, to display. Members will then have the opportunity to share information about their photos. Members are reminded to bring three photos for this month’s photo challenge, “Blessings.” Members are also reminded to bring up to six of their favorite fall and winter photographs to be displayed at Bowlby Library. Photographs must be 8x10 or larger and matted. New members are welcome.