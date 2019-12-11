The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. This will be the club’s annual Christmas party. All members are reminded to bring a covered dish to thee vent, as well as family members and friends. Toiletries for the Domestic Violence Center and hand and foot warmers for the military will be collected at the meeting. New members are welcome.
The Christian women’s quartet, Shepherd’s Voice, will continue its annual tradition by presenting an evening of Christmas music on Dec. 13 at Riverview Baptist Church, 405 Main St. (Route 88), New Eagle, beginning at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken to help support this music ministry.
Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club volunteered to conduct the Wreaths Across America ceremony for the ninth consecutive year at Laurel Point Cemetery at 12 p.m. Dec. 14. Seven ceremonial wreaths will be placed to remember those who served, honor their sacrifices and teach our younger generations about the high cost of our freedoms. This year, club members and volunteers will lay 342 wreaths on the graves of the veterans buried at the cemetery. American Legion Post 400 Honor Guard will be participating in the wreath laying ceremony. The American Legion Post 400 Band, under the direction of Frank Ricco, will begin playing military selections at 11:30 a.m. near the monument at the cemetery. Frank Ricco will serve as master of ceremony and United States Marine Corps Colonel Michael Belding (Retired) will be the guest speaker. The public is invited to attend.
The First Church of God, 157 N Second St, West Newton, will be holding a “Cookie Walk” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec 14. All homemade holiday cookies are sold by the pound. The cookie walk will included more than 22 varieties to pick from. After participants fill their box it will be weighed at the end. For more information, call 724-872-7467.
The Kiwanis Club of Washington invites children 10 and under to a free breakfast with Santa Claus on Dec. 14 at Penn Commercial Business/Technical School on Oak Springs Road, Washington. As in years past, the club members will be cooking pancakes and sausage for Santa and his guests. Older children and adults pay $5 for the food, juice and coffee or other beverages.. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the event continues until 11:30.