McMurray Art League is hosting upcoming classes and events. The organization’s classes cover many mediums and are taught by experienced artists. For more information, visit www.mcmurrayartleague.com.
Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner in Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 31. The meal will include creamed chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, peas, applesauce, dessert and a beverage. Dinner is free, but donations will be accepted. Carryout will be available. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 724-499-5159.