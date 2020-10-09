It won’t be run on a campus-loop course this year, but the Vulcan 5K is still on as part of “Homecoming@Home,” Cal U.’s virtual celebration during remote operations for fall. The race, which became part of Cal U. Homecoming events for the first time in 2019, will take place this year Oct. 11. Runners and walkers are invited to participate in the virtual Vulcan 5K and get their 3.1 miles in from wherever they are. To register, visit calu.edu/homecoming. The cost for the race is $25, and proceeds benefit the Class of 2020 Endowed Scholarship Fund to benefit future students. Participants who register by Oct. 11 will receive a 2020 race T-shirt and a commemorative 2020 race medal.
California University of Pennsylvania welcomes women’s suffrage expert Dr. Allison K. Lange for a virtual talk at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. Lange will present “Picture It: The Women’s Suffrage Movement, Gender and Power” as part of Cal U.’s “What’s the T: Thoughtful Discussions about National Narratives” series, sponsored by the university’s Student Affairs Diversity Committee, American Democracy Project, and women’s studies program. The Cal U. community and members of the public may join the Zoom webinar at https://calu.zoom.us/j/91889207008.