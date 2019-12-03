Claysville Volunteer Fire Department is selling Italian hoagies for $4 each. Order deadline is Dec. 5. Call Sharon at 724-553-4850 to order. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
The Old Schoolhouse Players’ production of the musical, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will open Dec. 6 for a two-weekend run Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, and $10 for children 12 and under. Performance times in the Bud Allison Memorial Auditorium at Mount Pleasant Community Center in Hickory will be 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays. For ticket information, call 724-344-7467 or reserve online at www.osptheate.com.
Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park is hosting a holiday vendor/craft show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Continental breakfast, lunch, refreshments and “cookie bar” will be available. Admission is free. For more information call Mary Ann Weber at 412-835-6661.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast with Santa will be held at the Masonic Center, 44 W. Wheeling St., Washington, will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7. The breakfast will include eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits and gravy along with juice, coffee and tea. The cost to attend is $6 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 and children under five eat free.
Chartiers Cross Roads Church, 502 Old Hickory Ridge Rd., Washington, is hosting a free breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children will receive a free treat bag and face painting will be available. For more information, call 724-222-0384.
The 15th Annual St. Patrick Parish Christmas Vendor and Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at St. Patrick School in Canonsburg. The fair features crafts and specialty items from professional vendors and local artists. There will be homemade soups, sandwiches, pastries and holiday beverages. A basket raffle includes items from each vendor. Interested vendors should call Carol at 724-745-3787 or email her at cserbak@hrmmsp.org.