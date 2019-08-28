The East Finley One-Room School Reunion will be held in the Templeton Pavilion at the East Finley Park at noon on Labor Day, Sept. 2. Please bring a covered dish and drink to share. Lunch will be held at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who has ever attended any one-room school is invited. For more information, call Ed or Peggy Tush at 724-267-2838.
The Genealogy Society will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Citizens Library, Washington. A lecture on how to conduct genealogy research will be presented, and will be based on the Great Courses lecture, Discovering Your Roots and Introduction to Genealogy by Professor John Philip Colletta.
Through its Pastoral Care Department, AHN Canonsburg Hospital will be offering a Bereavement Support Group. Meetings will be held in the McNary Conference Center at the hospital on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The series will begin on Sept. 4 and run through Oct. 9, with a Grief and Loss Dinner following on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for the dinner are requested by Oct. 14. (Registrations for the regular group meetings are not required.) For further information, please call 724-745-6100, extension 4118.