A Washington Goes Irish celebration will be held March 14 in downtown Washington. The day will begin with a breakfast crawl at 8 a.m. An Irish stew cook off will be held at noon at The Washington Brewing Company. Presidents Pub will also host live music by Molly and The Fiddler at 2 p.m. before drag queen bingo will be held at the George Washington Hotel at 4 p.m. Many local establishments will have drink discounts from open to close on the day of the event. There is no cost to attend the event and no ticket is required.
The Inaugural Blind Tiger Speakeasy to benefit the After-School Music Program of Washington County will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. March 14. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. The benefit will include live music, a cash bar featuring 1920’s style cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, 50/50 and a silent auction. Live music will be provided by the Dave Braham Organ Trio featuring Dan Baker on guitar and Mark Capellini on drums. Advanced Ticket Sales are $30 per person, $50 per couple, and $40 per person at the door. Tickets are available at The Presidents Pub or by calling 724 747 5139 or emailing Ampwashingtoncountypa@gmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com and searching Blind Tiger Speakeasy.