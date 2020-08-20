Trinity High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th reunion Aug. 21 and 22. The event will be held Aug. 21 at the Stone Pavilion at Washington Park and Aug. 22 at the George Washington Hotel. For more information, email trinityclassof71@gmail.com.
West Newton Library is accepting donations of used jewelry for its 2021 sale. Rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pins, precious or costume jewelry from an estate being cleaned out may be dropped off from 12 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 12-7124 N Water St West Newton. For more information, call 724-633-0798.
The third annual Trinity Church of Washington #PartyOnTheHill will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 23. Free school supplies, sack lunches and weekend snack bags will be available for families to take home. School supplies are given out on a first come, first served basis, and students must be present to receive supplies. Supplies will not be available to the public until 1 p.m. For everyone’s safety, because of COVID-19 restrictions school supplies and food will only be available to take away this year. Our Kids Kloset will be available at the event to provide personal care bags containing various hygiene products such as shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and other various items. These items are given out on a first come, first served basis.