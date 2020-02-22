The Greene County Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Waynesburg Bible Chapel located on Greene Street in Waynesburg. This month’s program will be a lesson from the Great Courses DVD series. There will be 2 photographic challenges in February because the January meeting was canceled. The chalenges are “Extreme Close-Up” and “Yesteryear.” Club members are reminded to bring three photos for each of these challenges. New members are always welcome.
Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb 25 at Center Presbyterian Church, 255 Center Church Rd, McMurray. The menu will include chocolate chip, blueberry, gluten free and plain pancakes along with, sausage and fruit. Proceeds from the dinner benefit Mission partners of Center Presbyterian: Family Promise, Greater Washington Food Bank and Pine Springs Camp.
The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will hold its monthly business meeting at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Church of the Covenant, third floor, 267 East Beau Street, Washington. A program on drafting patterns will be presented. Everyone is welcome.