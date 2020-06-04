West Washington United Methodist Church, 625 Fayette St., Washington, will resume Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. June 7. Social distancing will be observed.
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday evenings June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope, a Christ centered 12-step program, will be meeting online. Meetings are usually held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. The meetings are open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
The BAMA meeting will be held at 9:15 a.m. June 9 at Allison Christian Church, East Street, Allison. This will be the first meeting since January. Stephanie McCormick will be the hostess in Pastor Mike Peton’s absence.