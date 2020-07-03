At 6:30 p.m. July 6, 13, 20 and 27, the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope, a Christ-centered 12-step program, will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. This ministry will meet every week on Mondays either in person or via Zoom. It is open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
The Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring Street, Brownsville, will host a food distribution from 1 to 2:30 p.m. July. Participants are asked not to arrive before noon.
Northwood Charitable Foundation is hosting the Mission Possible 5K Run/1 Mile Walk, benefiting City Mission’s Crabtree Kovacicek Veterans House. The event will be held virtually this year. Runners can register at www.missionpossiblerun.org between now and August 8. Then, they simply map out their own 5K or 1-mile route anywhere they want and run any time between August 1-15. Runners are asked to wear red, white and blue and post photos on social media, tagging City Mission and using #missionpossiblerun.
There will be a Rummage, Lunch and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 at Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road-Route 166, Brownsville). For more information, call 724-785-3080.
Crossroads Ministries in Finleyville is offering children ages 4, and potty-trained, through fourth grade the chance to attend At Heart of a Champion Vacation Bible School Camp from 9 a.m. to noon. July 13-17. For more information, or to sign up, visit www.crsmin.com.