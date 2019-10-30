Speers United Methodist Church, 810 Jane Ave., Charleroi, will hold a soup, sandwich and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. Participants are asked to bring their own containers. Call 724-489-9267 by Oct. 26 for pre-orders.
Washington Seventh Day Adventist Church, 901 N. Main St., Washington, is hosting a free seminar on the effects of media on our minds and the minds of our children at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 2.
A portion of Route 50 in Avella will be dedicated in honor of Lt. Col. Juanita Warman during a special ceremony at Avella Volunteer Fire Department at 11 a.m. Nov. 2. Warman, an Avella native, was one of 13 people killed in the domestic terrorist shooting at Fort Hood in 2009. The event coincides with the 10th anniversary of the shooting.
John Wesley United Methodist Church will be having a spaghetti sinner fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 2. The dinner will be held at First United Methodist Church, 29 N. College St., Washington. The cost will be $10 for adults and $7 for children under 12. For more information, call Jane Henderson at 724 747-7490.
The Group Against Smog and Pollution, Venture Outdoors and Donora Historical Society are teaming up to take hikers on a trek through the past, present, and future of air quality in Southwestern Pennsylvania at 10 a.m. Nov. 2. The groups will lead a walk along the Monongahela River in the footprint of what was once Donora’s mighty Zinc Works, then visit the Donora Smog Museum to learn more about the 1948 smog event that took the lives of more than 50 people and helped spur on the clean air movement in the United States. The total hike is roughly two miles. The cost to attend the walk is $10 for members of the groups or $15 for nonmembers. To register for the event, visit www.ventureoutdoors.org/events/7520348/.
J.K. Tener Library, 638 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, will hold a book sale fundraiser Books, music, movies and more will be available for purchase. Most items cost 25 to 50 cents. The event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 and 12 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5. For more information, call 724-483-8282.
Washington Amateur Communications club will be hosting it’s annual hamfest beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 3 at Washington County Fair Grounds. Vendors will be selling ham-radio related items and various electronic components. Door prizes and raffles will be held throughout the day.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Road, McMurray, will hold its annual spaghetti dinner and bake sale from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The cost for dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12. Children under the age of 4 eat for free. Diners have their choice of meat sauce, vegetarian sauce or no sauce. Take-out orders will be available. Proceeds benefit Trinity’s outreach ministries, including the Appalachia Service Project (ASP), a Christian ministry in which volunteer adults and youth repair homes for those in need in rural Central Appalachia. The public is welcome to attend the event.
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association located at 539 Cedar Creek Road in Belle Vernon, will sponsor women’s trap shoots at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 16 and 30. All women are welcome to participate. For more information, call 412-779-1250.