Claysville Volunteer Firemen’s Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $4 each. Order deadline is Thursday. To order, call Barb at 724-663-7353. Orders will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the fire hall, 154 Main St.
A community dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1330 Banetown Road, Washington. The menu includes creamed chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or fruit, dessert and beverage. A free-will offering will be accepted, and proceeds will benefit local charities and church ministries. Carryout is available. For more information, call 724-222-7180.
Super Seconds Rummage Sale Fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at John K. Tener Library, 638 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi.
St. David’s Neighborhood Memory Cafe will continue its educational series on dementia. The next meeting is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The topic will be “Understanding Dementia,” presented by Patricia Tylka, hospice specialist with Kindred Hospice. St. David’s NMC is located at 905 E. McMurray Road, Venetia. For additional information, contact sue.schmidty@gmail.com.
The West Newton Little House Association is sponsoring a stuffed chicken breast dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Chuckwagon, 109 Second St., West Newton. The menu includes stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls and butter, assorted desserts and a beverage. Cost is $12 per person, and take-out orders are available. For further information, or to purchase a ticket, call 724-872-7937. Tickets also are available at Gary’s Chuckwagon. The Little House Association has maintained its site as a meeting place for West Newton Girl Scouts and other community organizations since 1938.
Washington Hospital is sponsoring a Summer Clearance Handbag Sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Community Room. There will be brand name and designer handbags at 30 to 60% off. All proceeds benefit the Washington Hospital Auxiliary. The hospital will also hold a fundraiser called Pretty Pickin’s, which consists of jewelry, fragrances, watches, electronics and more. It will be held in the Community Room from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19. All proceeds will benefit the auxiliary.
The Washington Corps of the Salvation Army, 60 E. Maiden St., will hold its monthly rummage sale beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The bag sale begins at noon.
Charleroi Lodge No. 615 Free and Accepted Masons will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Masonic Hall located at the corner of Seventh and McKean in Charleroi. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin Club will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at 8:00 PM at the Bethel Presbyterian Church at 2999 Bethel Church Road in Bethel Park. The program will be commemorative coins and tokens. A 50/50 will be offered and childrens prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.