St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Charleroi, will hold a Children’s Christmas Eve Mass at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and a Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.
First Luther Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, will hold a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24. A music prelude will begin at 8:30 p.m., followed by worship and Communion at 9 p.m. All are welcome.
West Washington United Methodist Church, 625 Fayette St., Washington, will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. James Kimmel will lead worship, and special music will be provided by the chancel choir.
The West Newton Center for Active Adults will host music Monday featuring Mark Davis Dec 30. Reservations must be made by Dec. 23, Free Live music will be played from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 724.-872-4976.