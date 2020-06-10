The First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, of Charleroi will be opening its church building for services at 10:45 p.m. June 14. Attendees will be required to wear masks throughout the worship time. The worship service will be on Facebook at that time as well. For more information, call the church at 724-489-9014 during office hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays or email fccCharleroi@gmail.com.
Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, resumes in person worship at 11 a.m. June 14. Participants will observe social distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask. The services are led by Rev. Jane Johnson.
Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring Street, Brownsville, resumes in person worship at 9:30 a.m. June 14. Participants will observe social distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask. The services are led by Rev. Jane Johnson.
California University of Pennsylvania’s Government Agency Coordination Office (GACO), a procurement technical assistance center, is sponsoring a free government contracting webinar at 10 a.m. June 15 on the topic “Understanding and Applying for PAUP Certification.” The Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program is free and available to all socially and economically disadvantaged businesses that qualify for the program. Sue Broadus, DBE/DB program manager at the Port Authority of Allegheny County, will provide an overview of the program, review the application and the personal net worth statement and discuss additional documents needed for certification. Registration for the free webinar is required at www.calu.edu/gaco or by emailing Tracy Julian at julian@calu.edu.