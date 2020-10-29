The Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be having a take out food sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day Nov. 3. Food will be available at the firehall in Rogersville. The menu includes chili, soups and desserts. Proceeds benefit the auxiliary.
The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and The Calving Corner are excited to announce plans for the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, complete with a virtual dairy experience for all ages From Jan.9 through Jan. 16. With the 2021 PA Farm Show going virtual, the Calving Corner cows are staying home just like everyone else. This year, fans can join the “staycation” fun from the comfort of their homes and classrooms and follow the #DestinationDairyPA adventures. Businesses and organizations that are interested in sponsoring the 2021 virtual Calving Corner can call Miriam Miller at 814-935-4905 or email Miriam@thecalvingcorner.org. To learn more about the exhibit, follow the Calving Corner on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Individuals can also sign up for email updates to receive more information over the coming months.