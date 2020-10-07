The local Public Square Rosary Rally will take place at 12 p.m. Oct. 10 at Broniak and Kraf Florist and Greenhouse, 3205 Washington Pike, (Rt. 50} 15017.
Liberty United Methodist Church is holding a basement/bake sale to raise money for missions. The church will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Mask are required.
The Church of the Atonement is hosting an Indoor Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. On Saturday, the church will be closed from 12 to 1 p.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m. for the bag sale. Masks and social distancing are required. For further information, call Joyce at 412-276-0366.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has $400,000 in grant funding available for youth and adult environmental education projects in 2021-22 and will hold a free webinar from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 on how to apply. Environmental education grants are available to schools, colleges, the nonprofit community and environmental organizations, county conservation districts and businesses.
A Drive-thru Senior Fair and Flu Shots event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Jefferson Fire Hall, 1483 Jefferson Road, Jefferson. This free event includes information on state services for seniors, and free flu shots will be provided by Cornerstone Care. Seniors must bring their Medicare card for the flu shot. For more information, call state Rep. Snyder’s Carmichaels office at 724-966-8953.
A three-hour workshop will provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. The workshop will be held via video conference from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. The cost to take part in the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Oct. 13 to Donna at 724-493-9695. Once a participant is registered online, instructions will be emailed.
World West Galleries at 56 N. Main St., Washington, will be holding an event called Remembering Ray Forquer from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17.
A Washington City Mission clothing drive at Center Presbyterian Church, 255 Center Church Road, 15317, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Oct. 17. Donations should be separated and clearly marked as “Usable,” for resale and for residents, as well as “Rags,” unusable clothing and fabric. Anyone interested in should drive through the parking lot and volunteers take donations.