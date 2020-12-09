Thomas Presbyterian Church in Eighty Four has placed a Christmas tree on its grounds, called the Tree of Hope. The tree is intended to be a place where individuals, families and children can place an ornament – outdoor-friendly ornaments like pinecones, seed-covered pinecones, seed bells, dried fruit, etc. are suggested – and then deliver a prayer request to the church mailbox located outside the meeting house of the church. Each week, congregations will be informed of the prayer requests and asked to share the requests with congregation members who will keep the requests in prayer during the week. The Tree of Hope will be located at Thomas Presbyterian Church through New Year’s Day.
Dual Devils Garage and Helltown Taproom Houston are hosting a Toys for Tots drop box from Dec. 8 through Dec. 13. Toy donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. during weekdays and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dual Devils will match each donation with a customized wooden toy car for a child in need.
Washington Lions Club will not be selling Koeze Nuts at Washington Crown Center this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. To purchase nuts, call 724-228-1671.
The First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton, will hold a Cookie Walk fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12. The event will be held in the church’s downstairs dining rooms with plenty of room for social distancing. Cookies will be sold by the pound. All participants are asked to wear masks and use social distancing. For more information, call 724-872-7467.
Rewind-Reuse Center & Workshop, in coordination with Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging and local Centers for Active Adults (Senior Centers), will be hosting free virtual craft classes. Join instructor Val for these exciting 45-minute instructional crafts. Each class will be dedicated to a specific art. Classes will be broadcast on Zoom. The schedule of classes is: Dec. 14, centerpieces; Jan. 11, potpourri; and Feb. 8, glass painting. For more information, call West Newton Senior Center at 724-872-4976 or Monessen Senior Center at 724- 684-6105.