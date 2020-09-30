California University of Pennsylvania’s “Research and Real Life” series, which explores the connection between career preparation and research, continues from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 with “Archives Are Everywhere.” Presenters Alisha B. Wormsley, an interdisciplinary artist/cultural producer, and Divya Rao Heffley, a public art administrator and advocate, will focus on the role of research in the arts. A workshop will follow with students from Dr. Cynthia Persinger’s class in communication, design and culture. For Zoom and YouTube links, visit calu.edu/news/2020/research-and-real-life-series-october.aspx.
Southwestern Pennsylvania BotsIQ will celebrate MFG Day with a virtual event Oct. 1 to promote advanced manufacturing and in-demand careers to students across the region. In partnership with local companies, BotsIQ will host virtual career panels, tours, and other activities that educate students about manufacturing. For more information and additional activities, visit www.botsiqpa.org/events.
Crossroads Ministries is hosting a Trunk n Treat from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Candy, hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available and a costume contest will be held. Candy will be safely handed out of decorated trunks. Crossroad Ministries is located at 81 Walter Long Rd. All participants must register for the event starting Oct. 1.
The Monessen Salvation Army invites the community to support local families in need during a fun, safe and socially-distanced Red Kettle Challenge 5K Fun Run Oct. 10. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. Oct.10 and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost ranges from $15 - $35, and based on the level of support, participants are eligible to receive a medal, t-shirt and swag bag. To register, visit https://give.salvationarmy.org/event/the-salvation-army-monessen-red-kettle-challenge-kick-off-to-5k/e298835. The deadline to register is 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
Peters Township Recreation Department will host the following events: trick or trivia for those ages 5 and up from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Peterswood Park amphitheater. The deadline to register is Oct. 5. The cost to attend is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. An escape the Rec Center event will be held from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 for those 18 and over. The deadline to register is Sept. 28. The cost to attend is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. A Stitch N’At event will be held for those 18 and over from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12. The deadline to register is Oct. 8. The cost to attend is $7 for members and $11 for nonmembers. The event will be held in the Community Room. A teen program for those ages 14 to 16 called “A-Park-Alypse” will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The cost to attend is $5 for residents and &8 for nonresidents. The deadline to register for the event, which will be held on Arrowhead trail and at the Rec Center, is Oct. 15.