St. Nicholas Church will hold a Blessing of the Mon ceremony at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Monongahela Aquatorium with clergy and parishioners from neighboring churches. Participants are asked to dress warmly and wear shoes with traction.
Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin accepting 2020 shelter reservations for Mingo Creek, Ten Mile Creek and Cross Creek County Parks beginning Jan. 13. The Parks and Recreation Office is located in Room 705 of Washington County Courthouse Square. Office hours are from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. From Jan. 13 to Jan. 31, reservations will be accepted in person or by application through the mail only. Beginning Feb. 3, reservations will be accepted in person, by mail or by phone with a credit card. Reservations are on a first come, first serve basis. Payment in full is due at the time of reservation. Permit applications are available at the following locations in Washington County: Bentleyville Library, Brownsville Municipal Building, Burgettstown Borough Building, California Borough Building, Canonsburg Borough Building, Charleroi Chamber, Cross Creek Township Building, Donora Borough Building, Agway, Eighty Four Giant Eagle, Finleyville Monongahela Borough Building, McDonald Borough Building, Peters Township Municipal Building, Ten Mile Junction, Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Fredericktown Library. Washington County Park Shelter Rental Applications are also available on-line in a pdf format at www.co.washington.pa.us. For more information, call Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867.