First Church of God in West Newton will hold an Election Day luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The lunch will include soup, sandwiches, salads, desserts and drinks.Take out will be available. For more information, call 724-872-7467.
WQED will present an exclusive, advanced screening of a new WQED documentary, Homecoming: Sgt. Hamilton’s Long Journey, Nov. 6, at Ringgold Middle School. The documentary will have its television premiere on WQED-TV at 8 p.m. Nov. 7.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $4 each. Order deadline is Nov. 7. Call Barb at 724-663-7353 to order. Orders will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
Chartiers-Houston Class of 1957 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Tower Restaurant.
South Fayette Township Parks and Recreation will hold two bus trips. The first will be an Amish Bus Trip to Middlefield, Ohio, Nov. 6. The trip departs at 7 a.m. and costs $105 per person to attend. The second trip will be the Wheeling Island Casino & Oglebay Christmas Lights Tour Dec. 11. The tour departs at 12 p.m. and costs $50 per person to attend. Both trips depart from South Fayette Senior Center, 515 Millers Run Road, South Fayette, PA 15064. For more information or to register, call 412-221-8700 ext. 217 or visit www.southfayettepa.com/recreation.
As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well. Two blood donations will be held in Washington and Greene counties in November. American Legion James Farrell Post 330, 676 E. High Street, Waynesburg, will host an event from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4. An event will be held at California High School, 11 Trojan Way, Coal Center, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Anthony Cuneo, M.D., Ph.D., a physician with The Orthopedic Group, will host a free talk about nonsurgical treatments for low back pain at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Cuneo will discuss how low back pain can occur, as well as various no-surgical treatment options. The session will include light refreshments and free parking. To register, visit the program registration page at monvalleyhospital.com or call 724-258-1333.
