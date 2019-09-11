The Jefferson College Historical Society will meet Sept. 16 at Sarris Library, Canonsburg. Chris Kubiak, director of education at the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, will speak on the importance of hard cider and the role of John Chapman (Johnny Appleseed), and his impact locally. The annual business meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the speaker at 6.
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association, 539 Cedar Creek Road, Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Applications are now being accepted from both men and women. For more information call 724-984-6611.
Center in the Woods, California, will hold its sixth annual Steak Dinner fundraiser Sept. 14 at the center, 130 Woodland Court. The dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $25 and include a choice of either steak or chicken. Tickets can be purchased at the center or by calling Jane Crawford at the center at 724-938-3554, ext. 103. Doors open at 4 p.m. A silent auction featuring more than 50 items will be held. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Steaks will be cooked on site on an outdoor grill by center board members. From 6:15 p.m., entertainment will be provided by Neil Diamond tribute singer Chris Denem. The fundraiser benefits Center in the Woods operations as well as the Adult Day Care Center at the center.
The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. Lunch will follow the program, “Anthology of Flower.“ Norma Kline, member of Town and Country Garden Club, a retired home economics teacher and accomplished painter, will present different illustrations of flowers through pictures she has painted.