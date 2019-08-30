Take My Hand Bereavement Support Group of Albert Gallatin Home Care & Hospice meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at Church of the Nazarene, 10th Street, Monongahela. Members should use the Chess Street entrance. Evening meetings are held at 7 the first and third Monday of each month at First Presbyterian Church, 609 Chess St., Monongahela. Use the Sixth Street entrance. For more information, call Maureen Lusk at 724-258-8855 or Pam Ridge at 724-483-4109.
Alcoholics Anonymous-Serenity Afternoon AA meets at noon Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg.
A suicide loss support group, sponsored by Chuckie Mahoney Memorial Foundation, will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the last Thursday of every month at Burgettstown Public Library.
Better Breathers Support Group meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Centerville Clinic, 37 Highland Ave., Washington. The group offers edu cational opportunities and support to people with chronic lung disease. For more information, call 724-632-6801, ext. 2104.
Greater Wheeling Chapter 280 of Mended Hearts Inc. meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Ohio Valley Medical Center, conference room B. Social time with light refreshments starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Mary Maquire at 304-280-5221.
NAMI of Mon Valley Belle Vernon/Irwin Support Group for family members of adults with mental illness meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month (except July and December) at First United Methodist Church, Belle Vernon, and 7 to 9 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month (except July and December) at West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, Irwin. For more information, call 724-872-2186 or 412-596-5071.
The addiction recovery ministry There is Hope, a Christ-centered 12-step program, will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. It is open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction as well as their family members or loved ones. For information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.