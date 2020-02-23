The Washington Pa. Food Group will be hosting a chili cook off for charity at Forty Bar and Grill from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 Those participating in the cook off must pre-register by Feb. 24. The cost to enter competition is $20 per entry and each participant is limited to two entries. A $5 donation will be accepted for testing and voting on the chili submissions. Voting will start at 2 p.m. and the winner of the competition will be announced at 4:30 p.m.
PA Farm Link, in partnership with AgChoice Farm Credit, will hold a farm succession workshop at the AgChoice Farm Credit office, 921 S. Center Ave., Hunker on Feb. 28. Registration will begin at 9:20 a.m. and programming will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes lunch. Registration is required and may be completed online at www.pafarmlink.org or by calling 717-705-2121 or 724-541-0387. The workshop fee is $15 per person and a discount is provided for two or more participants from the same farm operation.