First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg, 161 W. Pike St., will hold its free monthly community spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Takeout is available until 5:30 p.m. You can pre-order by calling the office at 724-745-5771.
The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a free Star Party on Sept. 20 and 21 at Mingo Creek Park Observatory, located in Mingo Creek County Park, Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10. Safe solar observing will begin at 5:45 p.m., and night sky observing at 7:45 p.m. Observing will be held weather permitting; planetarium presentations will occur rain or shine. For more information, visit www.3ap.org.