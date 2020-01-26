The South Hills Coin Club will hold its 60th anniversary coin show Feb. 1 and 2 at Crowne Plaza-Pittsburgh South 164 Fort Couch Rd. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in Room 104, Courthouse Square. The program will be the final digital gallery of the camera club year. Members are requested to submit five digital images on a flash drive for a critique and to share.
Washington Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a handbag sale called with a huge selection of brand name and designer handbags, wallets, luggage and much more at between 30-60% off. The sale will be held in the surgical services 2 room on the 3rd floor of the hospital from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb 4 and Feb 5.