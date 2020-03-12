A disabilities awareness meeting will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. March 12 at Potter’s House of Monongahela, 23 W. Main St. The event will include bingo, refreshments and an opportunity for social networking. For more information, call 724-219-3290.
The next meeting of Golden Triangle Decorative Painters will be March 15 at Finleyville IOOF Hall, 3684 Finleyville-Elrama Road, Finleyville. The group will be painting Easter-themed baskets with Rosemary Habers. For more information on classes, call Cindie at 724-222-7449 or visit visit www.goldentriangledecorativepainters.org.
Rostraver Sportsmen Association, 539 Cedar Creek Road, Belle Vernon, will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 16. Applications are now being accepted from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
The Washington Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 17 in Room 104, Courthouse Square, Washington. The program, “Creative Still Photography,” will be given by Nancy Koch. Visitors are welcome to attend.
West Newton Center for Active Adults is partnering with Monessen Center for Active Adults for trips. The pickup locations will remain the same, Bible Alliance Church in Turkeytown, and Belle Vernon Park’n Ride. The group will be going to The Meadows Casino & Racetrack March 18. The cost will be $25 and includes $25 in free-play.