The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored Food Bank will be held July 15 in the parking lot next to St. Peter’s Social Hall across from First United Methodist Church at 215 Church St., Brownsville. Food distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. All clients must stay in their cars and verify their current information on the food bank’s preprinted forms.
State Rep. Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, will host an identity theft prevention and community shredding event for households of the 15th District from 9 to 11 a.m. July 18 in his district office parking lot, 3648 Brodhead Road, Monaca. The event, which will feature an on-site industrial paper shredder, will provide the opportunity for residents to shred up to two large boxes of materials. The boxes will be returned to residents. Shredding services will be provided by ShredAmerica Iron City. The event is sponsored by EQT. It is not necessary to register for the event, but for more information call the district office at 724-728-7655.