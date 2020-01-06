Chartiers Township Community Center, Houston, will offer a six-week line dancing class beginning from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 8. The entire six-week session costs $30, or single classes cost $8. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. There is no need to pre-register.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $4 each. Order deadline is Jan. 9. To order, call Sharon at 724-553-4850. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
A community dinner will be held Jan. 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1330 Banetown Road, Washington. Menu includes creamed chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw or fruit, dessert and beverage. A free-will offering will be accepted, and proceeds will benefit local charities and church ministries. Carryout is available. For more information, call 724-222-7180.