Thanksgiving Old School Cabaret, sponsored by the NAACP Washington Branch, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 30 at Venue 54, 54 W. Wheeling St., Washington. Donation is $20. For more information, contact Carla Ivery at 724-328-0884 or any NAACP officer or executive committee member.
Thomas Presbyterian Church, 1068 Linden Road, Eighty Four, is offering a special adult Advent study to prepare for Christmas. Because of Bethlehem, by Max Lucado, will be offered Sunday mornings at the church beginning Dec. 1. The class will meet in the Fellowship Hall of the sanctuary building at 9 a.m., prior to the 10 a.m. worship service. The class is open to all interested adults. Class members will receive a study guide to use. The church will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. It will be a service of lessons and carols and is open to all adults, children, individuals and families from the community as well as the church.
The Washington Health System’s auxiliary is sponsoring its “Annual Basket Raffle Extravaganza” with over 50 baskets on display starting Dec. 2 and continuing through Dec. 13. Tickets are $5 for eight for baskets and $1 each for the 50/50 drawing. They will be available in the upper lobby of Washington Hospital between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the first Saturday. Drawing will be Dec. 12 at noon. Winners do not have to be present.